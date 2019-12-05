Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Movies

Australia’s biggest grossing film snubbed at awards

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
4th Dec 2019 9:30 PM | Updated: 5th Dec 2019 5:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Despite being the most commercially successful Australian film of the year with box office sales of more than $11.5 million, Michelle Payne biopic Ride Like A Girl failed to pick up any awards at the industry's biggest night of the year.

Nominated in three categories at last night's Australian Academy of Cinema Television Arts (AACTA) Awards, Teresa Palmer missed out on the Best Actress trophy to Aisling Franciosi for The Nightingale, which also trumped Ride Like A Girl for Best Film. The film also missed out on Best Original Music Score.

"It is very overwhelming and hard to believe at times," Melbourne Cup winning jockey Payne told The Daily Telegraph of the film's success.

"It (the film) represents following a dream and perseverance. It is not always going to be easy in life but you have to believe in yourself and stick at it and I really am proud of that."

Actor Sam Neil, who plays Payne's father Paddy in the film, was disappointed Ride Like A Girl didn't win anything.

"Given that it's the highest-grossing film, it would be great if it got (an award). It's been very popular, I get stopped in the street by people who say they loved it."

Ride Like A Girl was directed by Rachel Griffiths, who did take home an award, winning Best Guest or Supporting Actress in a TV drama for ABC series, Total Control.

Teresa Palmer and Stevie Payne in a scene from the movie Ride Like A Girl. Transmission Films.
Teresa Palmer and Stevie Payne in a scene from the movie Ride Like A Girl. Transmission Films.

Deborah Mailman also won for that series, named Best Lead Actress in a TV Drama.

Jennifer Kent directed The Nightingale was the big winner of the night, also securing Best Supporting Actress for Magnolia Maymuru, Best Direction and Best Screenplay.

 

Neill meanwhile received the Longford Lyell Award, a lifetime achievement honour for his almost five decades on the big and small screen. Academy Award winning director George Miller presented Neill the award with touching tributes from Meryl Streep, Taika Waititi and Jane Campion.

Sam Neill accepts the Longford Lyell Award from George Miller with a warm embrace at the 2019 AACTA Awards at The Star on Wednesday. Picture: Brent Lewin/Getty
Sam Neill accepts the Longford Lyell Award from George Miller with a warm embrace at the 2019 AACTA Awards at The Star on Wednesday. Picture: Brent Lewin/Getty

FULL LIST OF 2019 AACTA AWARD WINNERS:

 

Best Lead Actress in a Television Drama

Deborah Mailman TOTAL CONTROL - Blackfella Films (ABC)

 

Best Guest or Supporting Actor in a Television Drama

Richard Roxburgh THE HUNTING - Closer Productions (SBS)

 

BEST ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM

Lego Masters Australia - Endemol Shine Australia

 

BEST DIRECTION

The Nightingale - Jennifer Kent

 

BEST SCREENPLAY

The Nightingale - Jennifer Kent

 

BEST DOCUMENTARY OR FACTUAL PROGRAM

Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds

 

BEST DOCUMENTARY

The Australian Dream

 

BEST FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM

You Can't Ask That (ABC)

 

BEST TELEFEATURE OR MINI SERIES

Lambs of God (Foxtel - Showcase)

 

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TELEVISION COMEDY

Alison Bell - The Letdown (ABC)

 

BEST ONLINE DRAMA OR COMEDY

Robbie Hood

 

BEST LEAD ACTOR

Damon Herriman - Judy & Punch

 

BEST LEAD ACTOR IN A TELEVISION DRAMA

Scott Ryan - Mr Inbetween (Foxtel - Showcase)

 

BEST LEAD ACTRESS

Aisling Franciosi - The Nightingale

 

BEST GUEST OR SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION DRAMA

Rachel Griffiths - Total Control (ABC)

 

THE BYRON KENNEDY AWARD

PJ Voeten

 

THE LONGFORD LYELL AWARD

Sam Neill

 

BEST ASIAN FILM

Parasite

 

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Total Control (ABC)

 

BEST LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

Love It Or List It (Foxtel - Lifestyle)

 

BEST REALITY PROGRAM

Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders (Ten)

 

BEST FILM

The Nightingale

aacta awards michelle payne rachel griffiths ride like a girl

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ice-cream served with a cool French twist

        premium_icon Ice-cream served with a cool French twist

        News To a proud Parisian it’s called crème glacee and now it’s available at Peregian.

        Pardon’s defence: Kissing, touching never happened

        premium_icon Pardon’s defence: Kissing, touching never happened

        News Noosa Councillor's defence team claims witness 'drunk'

        NOOSA 2020: Who’s who of council election candidates

        premium_icon NOOSA 2020: Who’s who of council election candidates

        News Noosa 2020 council election: Candidates running for a seat

        Noosa's best young swimmers to be livestreamed at Gold Rush

        premium_icon Noosa's best young swimmers to be livestreamed at Gold Rush

        News The Noosa News is livestreaming more than 100 races from 8.30am