Australia's biggest solar farm to be built in Darling Downs

6th May 2020 7:31 AM
WORK will begin on Australia's biggest solar farm in southwest Queensland later this year, creating more than 400 jobs and powering more than 235,000 homes.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will today announce publicly-owned renewable generator CleanCo will build the solar farm at Chinchilla.

"The best thing we can do to support Queensland jobs is to support investment in our state," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said renewable energy company Neoen would sell 320MW of its output to Queensland's new publicly-owned generator, CleanCo.

"As our economy emerges from the worst impacts of COVID-19, we need projects ready to go that will create jobs and stimulate spending, especially in regional Queensland," Ms Trad said.

"By partnering with Neoen, CleanCo will be able to ensure safe and decent working conditions are provided on this project.

"CleanCo's power purchase agreement enables Neoen to proceed with its Western Downs Green Power Hub project."

"Construction will commence in July, creating much-needed jobs, and generation is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.

"This is CleanCo's third investment on behalf of its owners, the people of Queensland, and means Queenslanders now have 820 MW of new renewable energy in the pipeline."

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the PPA between Neoen and CleanCo would support regional jobs and grow the local economy.

"Neoen will maximise the use of suppliers and the local workforce in Chinchilla and the south-west to ensure the benefits of this development are shared in the region," he said.

"It will also establish an annual $100,000 Community Benefit Fund that provides opportunities for local community-building initiatives for the duration of the project's life."

Neoen's Western Downs Green Power Hub is 22km south-east of Chinchilla and will connect to the electricity grid via a new overhead line to publicly-owned Powerlink's existing Western Downs substation.

Neoen Australia's Managing Director, Louis de Sambucy said Neoen was excited to work with CleanCo on one of its first renewable energy projects in Queensland.

"We are 100 percent committed to delivering this landmark deal by making the most of the region's abundant solar resources, the use of cutting edge bifacial solar panel technology, and our experience in delivering ground-breaking solar farms on time and on budget," he said.

darling downs energy solar farm state government
Toowoomba Chronicle

