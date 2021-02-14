Menu
Australia's 100 Cool Pools - Behind the Scenes
Lifestyle

Australia’s coolest pools revealed: 100-1

James MacSmith
13th Feb 2021 2:46 PM
The backyard pool has become the unofficial hero of summer as demands surges to new heights via the COVID-led trend towards at-home holidays.

Aussies want their homes to become a haven, a retreat from the world and cutting edge designs and stunning trends have transformed what we want in our pools.

As such, we have scoured the country, to bring you our list of Australia’s 100 Cool Pools.

“There’s no doubt Australians love their pools and you can see why,” said celebrity landscape gardener and TV star Charlie Albone, who was a special guest judge for the project.

Celebrity landscape gardener Charlie Albone is a special guest judge for Australia’s 100 Cool Pools. Picture: Tim Hunter.
Have a look and we think you’ll agree, as long as having the best beaches in the world, Australia also boasts the best in pools.

And, if you’re looking for some ideas or inspiration for your own home, look no further.

Enjoy.

Don’t miss the relaunch of At Home magazine in your newspaper this Saturday (February 13), including plenty of pool inspiration, tips and how-to.
Originally published as Australia’s coolest pools revealed: 100-1

