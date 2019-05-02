Menu
Login
Large scrub python at Cape Tribulation. Photo: Susan Maeve Keller
Large scrub python at Cape Tribulation. Photo: Susan Maeve Keller
Pets & Animals

Australia’s longest snake blocks road

by Daniel Bateman
2nd May 2019 8:45 AM

THEY certainly grow 'em big in the Daintree.

A traveller has snapped a photo of a giant python slithering across the road at Cape Tribulation.

The snake, a scrub python, nearly covers the entire width of the road.

Destination Daintree, which posted Susan Maeve Keller's pic of the lengthy reptile on social media, said the area was full of surprises.

 

 

Large scrub python at Cape Tribulation. Photo: Susan Maeve Keller
Large scrub python at Cape Tribulation. Photo: Susan Maeve Keller


"Our snakes like to warm themselves on the road at night, so please be careful while driving through our beautiful rainforest," the organisation wrote.

Scrub pythons, also known as amethystine pythons, are the longest snake species in Australia.

The rainforest-dwelling serpents can grow up to 8.5m long.

The species is predominantly an ambush predator, and is known to snatch animals such as wallabies.

They have caused problems in Cairns suburbia, consuming domestic pets.

More Stories

cairns obstacle offbeat python rainforest road snake

Top Stories

    Continuing our duty to deliver the news

    Continuing our duty to deliver the news

    News Noosa News is committed to continue our home delivery service and is looking at environmentally-friendly alternative's for plastic wraps

    Surf's up for logger event this weekend

    Surf's up for logger event this weekend

    News The Noosa Logger is on again this weekend

    Now, let's find a use for Noosa TAFE site

    Now, let's find a use for Noosa TAFE site

    News Noosa must find a use for $1.7 million buy

    Woman, 88, bereft by theft of electric bike

    Woman, 88, bereft by theft of electric bike

    News Noosa theft denies woman independence