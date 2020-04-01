Australia's most infected group revealed

More young women in their 20s have tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia than any other age or sex group, according to Health Department data.

The surprising find has been put down to their active social lives and higher likelihood of travelling overseas, according to an exclusive report by The Australian.

It comes as a cluster of coronavirus cases has been discovered among backpackers in Bondi, who often stay in close quarters in busy hostels.

More than 4500 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed across Australia and 19 people have died.

There are 2032 cases in NSW, 917 in Victoria, 743 in Queensland, 337 in South Australia, 364 in Western Australia, 69 in Tasmania, 80 in the Australian Capital Territory and 15 in the Northern Territory.

Tiger staff axed by Friday

Alle McMahon

More than 200 pilots will lose their jobs on Friday as a result of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the aviation union says.

The Australian Federation of Air Pilots says all TigerAir pilots will be made redundant by the end of the week.

TigerAir's parent company, Virgin Australia, is seeking financial support from the federal government to survive.

The carrier, the second biggest after Qantas, wants a rescue package of up to $1.4 billion.

Virgin Australia told the share market it is seeking the funds from what it anticipates would be support for the wider industry.

It could involve the government becoming a part-owner.

Virgin Australia reportedly considered making TigerAir pilots redundant by the end of April, but it appears to have been brought forward.

"As recently as last Tuesday, TigerAir pilots were in discussions with the company about a stand-down arrangement similar to their counterparts at other airlines," AFAP senior industrial officer James Lauchland said. Virgin Australia has been approached for comment.

Qantas has told the government it expects a $4.2 billion loan if Virgin Australia is bailed out, according to the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg declined to comment on any specifics, saying: "We support strongly the aviation industry.

"I've been in close contact with leaders of the business community including the aviation sector's (Virgin boss) Paul Scurrah and (Qantas chief) Alan Joyce," he told ABC radio.

1h ago

April 1, 2020

Treasurer wants to freeze global economy

Alle McMahon

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has urged the world's biggest countries to consider putting the global economy on ice until the coronavirus crisis recedes.

Mr Frydenberg had a second virtual meeting with G20 finance ministers overnight, as the world grapples with how to control the economic fallout of the pandemic.

Ahead of the meeting, he said the G20 action plan should signal three stages - putting the economy on ice while quarantine measures are in place, a promise to lead a co-ordinated global recovery once the health crisis recedes, and a long-term recovery plan.

Australia and other G20 nations struck a deal last Friday to co-ordinate efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and collectively pledged $A7.5 trillion to kickstart the global economy.

Mr Frydenberg said quick, strong and co-ordinated action would minimise the permanent human and economic damage.

"Our priority should be putting the global economy into controlled hibernation while quarantine measures are in place," he said.

"That is, finance the global health response, maintain financial stability, minimise job losses, keep businesses going, and ensure the basic needs of the global population are met."

2h ago

April 1, 2020

Macca's to offer fresh bread, milk at drive-thrus

Alle McMahon

Starting today, you can now pick up fresh bread and milk at McDonald's drive-throughs.

You'll be able to order two or three-litre bottles of full cream or skim milk, as well as packs of English muffins and gourmet bread rolls, in addition to the usual menu, the burger chain said in a statement to news.com.au.

The move is part of its "commitment to continue to support local communities during these uncertain times", it said.

"Our contactless service removes any need for touch contact between our employees and customers, making it a safe way for people to get food and drinks, as well as these essential basics," it added.

3h ago

April 1, 2020

It comes as state governments are cracking down on house parties and public gatherings in a bid to slow the spread of the disease.

In New South Wales - the state with the most cases in Australia - people are also being warned to be wary of infected backpackers.

A cluster of coronavirus cases has been discovered among backpackers in the popular beachside suburb of Bondi, and GPs are now being urged to ramp up testing.

"There is a potential risk that other members of the community may have come in contact with infected backpackers. For prudency, we want to increase testing," NSW Chief Medical Officer Dr Kerry Chant said on Tuesday.

Backpackers often stay in bunks or close quarters in hostels, which makes social distancing difficult.

Originally published as Australia's most infected group revealed