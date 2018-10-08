Hidden features of new $50 note

GOOD luck counterfeiting this.

Australia's new $50 banknote was revealed this morning and it's as advanced and secure as any currency in the world.

It looks a lot like the existing $50 note and the faces remain the same, but a closer inspection reveals a host of fancy features that make it practically impossible to forge - and easier to identify for the blind and visually impaired.

Among innovative new features are a clear panel from "floor to ceiling", a change in size and a black swan that appears to fly through the air when the note is tilted.

Inside the clear panel is a hologram of a church with the number 50 embossed on it. When you move the note from side to side, the 50 reverses itself.

There are also two patches - one on either side of the note - that change colour when the note is tilted up and down and tiny writing next to the face of indigenous inventor and author David Unaipon.

RBA Assistant Governor Lindsay Boulton said the new features will make it "very difficult for counterfeiters" to reproduce the $50 note.

But perhaps more importantly, the new banknote will help people like Chris Edwards. Mr Edwards lost his eyesight when he was in his teens and has, until now, felt uneasy paying for things with $50 notes.

"Today is really important because it's another step towards evening the playing field for people with low vision," he told news.com.au.

"When you go to your ATM, the $50 is the note that often gets spit out. While I've been confident using a $5 or $10 note to buy a coffee, now I feel much more confident in paying with cash for a meal for the family or a round of drinks for my friends."

Up until now, Chris has been forced to measure his notes against each other, but that comes with an obvious drawback.

"When you had a single note by itself, it was very difficult."

The tactile features on the new $50 note follow the same pattern as the $5 note and $10 note, released in September 2016 and September 2017.

The $5 note has one dot, the $10 has two dots and the $50 note has four dots. The RBA is expected to release new $20 and $100 banknotes in 2019 and 2020, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said this morning.

"This latest and important upgrade not only marks a hugely significant step towards equal access to society for people who are blind or have low vision, but also incorporates new, innovative security features that further protect against counterfeiting," Mr Frydenberg said.

"The application of the tactile features to the $50 note is particularly important given that it's the most widely circulated banknote, with 46 per cent of all banknotes in circulation being the $50 note.

"I believe, the implementation of the tactile features would have made David Unaipon and Edith Cowan proud."

The addition of tactile features for the vision impaired was the brainchild of blind NSW teen Connor McLeod, who started a petition as a 13-year-old after his grandmother gave him money and he realised he couldn't count it.

He took his idea to Vision Australia and the Human Rights Commission and, tens of thousands of signatures later, saw his idea realised.