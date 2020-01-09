Menu
Australians love their pets but not all animals are created equal. Here are the top dog and cat breeds for 2019. Is yours on the list?
Lifestyle

Australia’s top dog and cat breeds revealed

by Kylie Lang
9th Jan 2020 5:22 PM
PAMPERED, preened and oh-so-proud, Buffy is sitting pretty as the most popular dog breed in Australia.

Not that you'd need to tell the Maltese Cross that, according to her owner Dianne Leybourne.

"Buffy already knows - she's very vain, she'll sit in front of a mirror and turn her head this way and that," said Mrs Leybourne, of Fig Tree Pocket, in Brisbane's west.

The 11 year old Maltese-Miniature Poodle is "almost human, very gentle and loves being around children", including neighbours Mia and Claudia Brown.

Sisters Claudia 13, and Mia Brown 14, with Buffy the Maltese Terrier. Photo Lachie Millard
"She was a rescue dog and very nervous when we got her from the RSPCA 10 years ago," Mrs Leybourne said.

"She didn't bark for three months but now she's a great watchdog and always tells us what's happening."

The Labrador is still top dog in the UK, and number 3 in Australia. Picture: Stuart Milligan
Pure breds such as Labradors and Border Collies are also in vogue, according to Pet Insurance Australia's Most Popular Breeds for 2019.

Australia has one of the highest rates of pet ownership in the world. Dogs are the most common, in 38 per cent of households, followed by cats, in 29 percent.

Leggy Loo is a two year old female domestic short hair.
Not on the list but rising in popularity as part of a worldwide trend is the French Bulldog.

In the UK, it is nipping at the heels of the Labrador, which has been top dog there for 27 years.

TOP DOG BREEDS

1. Maltese Cross

2. Cavoodle

3. Labrador

4. Staffordshire Bull Terrier

5. Border Collie

6. Golden Retriever

7. German Shepherd

8. Kelpie Cross

9. Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross

10. Jack Russell Terrier Cross

TOP CAT BREEDS

1. Domestic Shorthair

2. Domestic House

3. Ragdoll

4. Domestic Medium Hair

5. Burmese

6. Domestic Long Hair

7. Moggie

8. Domestic Short Hair Cross

