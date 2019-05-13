Menu
Prime Minister Scott Morrison enjoys a cold beer with locals at Gannons Pub in Julia Creek. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Politics

Put your Aussie politics knowledge to the test

by Staff reporter
13th May 2019 6:07 AM

AUSTRALIAN politics has a long history of scandals, lies and shocking moments that have brought down MPs.

There isn't a day in news when politics doesn't make headlines so you're bound to have come across a few - perhaps you've brought them up at the water cooler or a backyard BBQ?

So whether you care about the country's political landscape or not, you're guaranteed to have a bit of knowledge in your back pocket that will come in handy at a round of pub trivia.

Everyone has that friend who is a politics know-it-all. Picture: Gary Ramage
Bill Shorten has a twin, do you know their name? Picture: AAP
Ahead of the May 18 election, test what you know in News Corp's toughest politics quiz.

Which Prime Minister introduced Medicare? Who was Australia's first female premier? What is the name of Bill Shorten's twin? Who was Australia's tallest Prime Minister?

This quiz is pretty difficult, but it's not impossible.

So give it a try and see what you know below:

 

All done?

 

Julie Bishop, former foreign minister, celebrates in parliament. Picture: AAPF
Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen. Picture: AAP
federal election 2019 political knowledge politics quiz

