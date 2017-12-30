Authenticity at Noosa Waterfront Restaurant

DIVINE: Spanner crab tortelli, in crab beurre blanc, with cherry tomatos and taggiasca olives.

DIVINE: Spanner crab tortelli, in crab beurre blanc, with cherry tomatos and taggiasca olives. Amber Macpherson

WHERE do you find a restaurant that breathes sophistication, yet young children are welcome?

Offering authentic Italian, yet using local ingredients?

And top service, without any hint of pretentiousness?

At the Noosa Waterfront Restaurant, that's where.

The bistro is tucked away at the eastern end of Gympie Tce, facing a canal that glistens as the sun sets.

Chef and owner Andrea Ravezzani knows the best menu you can offer a diner is one full of fresh, seasonal produce.

Recently rolling in to their summer menu, Mr Ravenazzi and his team of chefs have developed an extensive inventory of dishes.

"We're using whatever we can that's local, whatever is available in the garden,” Mr Ravezzani said.

"We buy from farms in the hinterland, with summer produce available.

"If it's not in season, then it costs too much, it doesn't have any flavour. It's best to keep it local.”

We ordered the moeca entree - a whole softshell crab, with fennel, orange and walnut salad and cucumber gel.

The moeca stuzzichini - soft shell crab, with fennel, orange and walnut salad and cucumber gel. Amber Macpherson

The softshell crab was perfectly cooked, crunchy to bite into, yet supple to eat.

Sitting on a bed of citrus salad, the moist, zesty elements cleansed the pallet with each bite.

For a main, we tried the ever-popular tortelli dish - handmade pasta parcels encased Fraser Isle spanner crab, in crab beurre blanc, with cherry tomato and semi-dried taggiasca olives.

This was a simply gorgeous meal. The soft tortelli in the smooth beurre blanc, a European butter sauce, with little bites of tart red tomato and olives, made for a divine main course.

Don't forget to order a first-class wine from the menu to go with dinner, but with dozens to choose from, it's best to ask a friendly waitor for advice.

And as for dessert, there's the assaggio del Queensland - Yandina macadamia, bowen mango and vanilla, or the Noosa Waterfront delight - raspberry, coconut, lychee and rose.

Noosa Waterfront Restaurant, 142 Gympie Tce, Noosaville. Open lunch and dinner, phone 54744444.