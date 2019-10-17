Menu
Author Frances Whiting.
News

Author-columnist coming to town

17th Oct 2019 2:26 PM

COURIER Mail columnist, journalist and author Frances Whiting is coming to Noosa for an ‘in conversation’ event and launch of her book The Best Kind of Beautiful in November.

“Frances wrote a book called Walking on Trampolines which has been a bestseller since its publication in 2013,” Annie Grossman, owner of Annie’s Books on Peregian said.

“The new book will achieve similar success; it has all the elements of a bestseller; it is warm, funny and beautifully written.

“Frances will be in conversation with her friend of 25 years, local chef and television personality Sally Jenyns (Bain),” she said.

The event is on Friday, November 8, at noon, at River Deck on Noosa Marina.

The Best Kind of Beautiful is a warm-hearted novel from the author of Walking on Trampolines about music, grief, relationships, gardens, love, laughter and family.

Florence Saint Claire is a loner. Albert Flowers is a social butterfly.

Good friends who think they know each other.

But, somewhere between who they are and who people think they are, lies The Best Kind of Beautiful.

The event costs $55 and includes a two-course lunch and welcoming glass of wine.

Bookings are essential on 5448 2053 or anniesbooks@bigpond.com.

Noosa News

