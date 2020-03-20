Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Books

Author who ‘predicted’ coronavirus speaks out

by Leanne Edmistone
20th Mar 2020 5:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DEAN Koontz explores evil, global conspiracy and death in his bestselling novels, but he did not predict the coronavirus, as some punters on the internet are claiming.

In Koontz's 1981 book The Eyes of Darkness, the universally fatal biological weapon Wuhan-400 is created in a Chinese laboratory and brought to the US by a defector, where the race begins to find a defence.

The Covid-19 pandemic sweeping the world started in Wuhan, China, late last year, but is not man-made and does not have a 100 per cent fatality rate, as Koontz's fictional creation did.

coronaviruspromo

"That's a typical social media exaggeration,'' Koontz, 74, laughed from his Californian home yesterday.

"All I did was write a book many years ago in which, what (director Alfred) Hitchcock would have called the MacGuffin of the novel, was a virus that was created as a weapon in the Chinese lab, which was called Wuhan-400, and the story was about an American lab trying to find a defence against something very strong.

"But it's not a pandemic novel. I didn't predict the year 2020.

"I've turned down hundreds of (interview) requests because, as I said to somebody, my talent as a prognosticator is greatly exaggerated.

"I don't know even know what I'm going to have for dinner tonight!''

The Eyes of Darkness, by Dean Koontz
The Eyes of Darkness, by Dean Koontz

 

Koontz, who has written more than 100 books since 1968, was speaking with The Courier-Mail to promote his April release Devoted, in which an autistic boy and his dog flee a monstrous creation of failed genetic engineering.

"There's suspense, terror and grotesquery sometimes in the books, but ultimately what my readers tell me they get out of it the most - besides the thrill of the storyline - is the books give them hope," he said.

"And that has certainly my view of the world; raise them up.

"I have an office at home and I never have to get on the freeway to go anywhere.

"And while everyone else is getting frustrated about having to stay in as much because of this pandemic, I'm always staying in. I'm live in this room, there's no change for me.''

Source - World Health Organization, Johns Hopkins, other media

 

 

Originally published as Author who 'predicted' coronavirus speaks out

Dean Koontz today
Dean Koontz today

More Stories

Show More
author coronavirus dean koontz health literary

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stranded on cruise ship, charging towards coronavirus hell

        premium_icon Stranded on cruise ship, charging towards coronavirus hell

        Travel Two elderly Sunshine Coast women face being dumped from a cruise ship and into one of the world’s most coronavirus infected countries.

        Two new coronavirus cases confirmed on Coast

        premium_icon Two new coronavirus cases confirmed on Coast

        Health Queensland Health has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus on the Sunshine...

        Need a job? Seven Noosa jobs you can apply for today

        premium_icon Need a job? Seven Noosa jobs you can apply for today

        News As many people begin the unenviable task of looking for work, here are seven Noosa...

        Why we don’t know where a COVID-19 patient visited

        premium_icon Why we don’t know where a COVID-19 patient visited

        Health While it’s still unknown where an elderly Tewantin woman was before her death, this...