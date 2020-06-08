Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Authorities hunting killer great white

by Emily Halloran
8th Jun 2020 9:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

 

THE hunt for the great white shark involved in the fatal mauling of a Gold Coast man off Kingscliff will continue today.

Tugun local Robin 'Rob' Pedretti, 60, died at Salt Beach just south of Kingscliff soon after a great white shark took a bite out of his thigh while surfing with mates yesterday morning.

It has been confirmed this morning, NSW Police and Surf Life Savers are out searching for the shark today.

Yesterday, shark biologists from the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) confirmed via aerial photographs the shark in question was a large, three metre great white.

 

The 3m great white shark.
The 3m great white shark.

All beaches from Kingscliff to Cabarita are closed.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said police will make a decision later this morning if the beaches would be reopened later today.

Most beaches on the Gold Coast are protected by netting or drumlines.

No shark nets or drumlines were in place at Salt Beach near Kingscliff on Sunday and no sharks were detected on real-time listening devices.

Beachgoers have been urged to follow safety advice from Surf Life Saving NSW.

 

 

Originally published as Authorities hunting killer great white

Rob Pedretti.
Rob Pedretti.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks great white shark kingscliff shark attack tweed coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stefan, NRL identities among Qld honour list

        premium_icon Stefan, NRL identities among Qld honour list

        News A hairdresser, political veteran, Supreme Court Justice and two NRL identities are among the Queenslanders recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

        Fraser dingo collar pic stirs strong backlash

        premium_icon Fraser dingo collar pic stirs strong backlash

        News A pic of a dingo with what looks to be a large tracking collar around its neck...

        Cooroy Library’s 10 happy returns as it celebrates by the book

        premium_icon Cooroy Library’s 10 happy returns as it celebrates by the...

        News Noosa’s outstanding library passes a landmark in the heart of Cooroy

        Noosa cooks up a tasty recovery

        premium_icon Noosa cooks up a tasty recovery

        News Farmers hold the key to ‘clean, green’ food appeal.