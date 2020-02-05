Author’s inspiring message to ‘do what matters’

DO WHAT MATTERS: Noosa local Nicky Mih is hoping to inspire people to do what matters with her new book after spending 10 years to prevent vulnerable women becoming sex slaves. Photo: Cooper Brady

AFTER 10 years helping young Cambodian women avoid sex enslavement a Noosa woman has come full circle hoping to inspire others to "do what matters".

Nicky Mih began Free to Shine in 2009 after feeling compelled to help provide education and safety to vulnerable women in Cambodia.

Now the former primary school teacher has released Do What Matters, a book she hoped will give people in the developed world a better perspective on life.

"Us in the western world are able to provide help over there but there are also lessons we can learn from them," Ms Mih said.

"They have wisdom and that approach on life we can learn a lot from."

"This book is a way to direct the balance of us learning from them."

Do What Matter contains 34 lessons Ms Mih has learnt during her time running the charity and meeting Cambodian women.

"Each chapter is a story of what I've learnt on the way or a story on one of the girls' life," she said.

"All the lessons are quite diverse but they fall under four themes; strength, perspective, joy and community."

"Those lessons have changed the way I live my life and interestingly the way I lead."

"I've learnt a lot of leadership from them."

Ms Mih said one of her biggest lessons learnt was gaining a greater sense of perspective.

"I used to be a big over think and over analyser. I would think too far ahead and I've really tried not to do that anymore."

PREVENTION: Noosa's Nicky Mih works with Cambodian women to keep them from sex enslavement through her charity Free to Shine.

While the book is written to appeal to a range of audiences, Ms Mih said she hoped men would engage with the stories.

"Women are already usually quite into this but I have specifically written it to help engage men and small business leaders," she said.

"It has that appeal to everyone."

Ms Mih's journey began after reading a book on Cambodia sex enslavement and said releasing this novel has brought her round circle.

"I do feel like I've come full circle," she said.

"I've drawn so much from the pool of knowledge over the year's I felt I'd better contribute back into it."

"If it could inspire others along the way that would be fantastic."

She said the Noosa community had been so supportive over the past 10 years and she hoped this would be a way to give back to them.

"I've learnt to spend my time doing something that really matters."

"I hope others can work out what is most important to you and do what matters to you in this world."

"We've only got one life."

Ms Mih recently held a launch night a local artist Tracey Keller's Gallery on Hastings St, which saw a turn out of more than 40 people.

The book is available at www.freetoshine.org/dowhatmatters/.