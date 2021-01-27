Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
All About Autism hopes to secure its first permanent home in Landsborough in the English, Scottish and Australian Bank building.
All About Autism hopes to secure its first permanent home in Landsborough in the English, Scottish and Australian Bank building.
Health

Autism service keen to make heritage-listed move

Natalie Wynne
27th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A bank built in the 1920s could soon be given a new lease on life.

Local business All About Autism has submitted a development application to Sunshine Coast Council to use the former Landsborough English Scottish and Australian Bank for a healthcare service.

The local heritage building, which was the first purpose-built bank in the town, is currently tenanted by the council.

Travelling family's sandy towel solution takes off

Unwavering dedication honoured in Coast Aussie Day list

Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

If successful, the application from Andrew and Lizzie Vaughan will result in healthcare service All About Autism finding a permanent home in the hinterland.

All About Autism director Lizzie Vaughan said she was hopeful of a decision from the council in the near future with the final application now submitted.

"We're making absolutely no changes, no changes outside, no changes inside, which is why it's hopefully going to be a nice, easy process," Ms Vaughan said.

"I'm very hopeful.

"My town planner has been checking in.

"I know it's definitely progressing.

"I'm hoping we could make a smooth transition for maybe term two after Easter."

Lizzie Vaughan of All About Autism hopes to secure her service’s first permanent home in Landsborough.
Lizzie Vaughan of All About Autism hopes to secure her service’s first permanent home in Landsborough.
autism development approvals landsborough sunshine coast sunshine coast council
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast takes a starring role in international sitcom

        Premium Content Coast takes a starring role in international sitcom

        TV A Sunshine Coast-produced television comedy series can now be seen worldwide after it was picked up by several international streaming services.

        Unwavering dedication honoured in Coast Aussie Day list

        Premium Content Unwavering dedication honoured in Coast Aussie Day list

        News Sunshine Coast residents have been recognised for their contributions to the...

        Animal rescuers needed as trauma season hits hard

        Premium Content Animal rescuers needed as trauma season hits hard

        News Coast wildlife rescue group is calling for extra hands

        Marine rescue volunteers in doubt as review lost at sea

        Premium Content Marine rescue volunteers in doubt as review lost at sea

        News Volunteers say they face uncertain future as they await the results