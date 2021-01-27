Autism service keen to make heritage-listed move

All About Autism hopes to secure its first permanent home in Landsborough in the English, Scottish and Australian Bank building.

All About Autism hopes to secure its first permanent home in Landsborough in the English, Scottish and Australian Bank building.

A bank built in the 1920s could soon be given a new lease on life.

Local business All About Autism has submitted a development application to Sunshine Coast Council to use the former Landsborough English Scottish and Australian Bank for a healthcare service.

The local heritage building, which was the first purpose-built bank in the town, is currently tenanted by the council.

Travelling family's sandy towel solution takes off

Unwavering dedication honoured in Coast Aussie Day list

Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

If successful, the application from Andrew and Lizzie Vaughan will result in healthcare service All About Autism finding a permanent home in the hinterland.

All About Autism director Lizzie Vaughan said she was hopeful of a decision from the council in the near future with the final application now submitted.

"We're making absolutely no changes, no changes outside, no changes inside, which is why it's hopefully going to be a nice, easy process," Ms Vaughan said.

"I'm very hopeful.

"My town planner has been checking in.

"I know it's definitely progressing.

"I'm hoping we could make a smooth transition for maybe term two after Easter."