A wildlife sanctuary has recently completed and installment of a 28-metre tall eagle aviary, constructed with about 4km of rope.
Pets & Animals

Avairy built to save a flying giant

by JAMES KITTO
15th Aug 2020 7:11 AM

A GIANT aviary constructed in the state's South is helping injured wedge-tailed eagles on their path to recovery.

Raptor Refuge, a not-for-profit wildlife sanctuary in Kettering, has recently completed the instalment of a 28 metre tall eagle aviary, constructed with about 4km of rope.

The enclosure has been designed to help facilitate the rehabilitation of Tasmanian Wedge-tailed Eagles, the largest eagle species in Australia.

Raptor Refuge director Craig Webb inside the new aviary with a juvenile wedge- tailed eagle recovering from an interaction with a power pole at Kettering. Picture Chris Kidd
Raptor Refuge director Craig Webb inside the new aviary with a juvenile wedge- tailed eagle recovering from an interaction with a power pole at Kettering. Picture Chris Kidd

Raptor Refuge owner Crag Webb said the 16,500 cubic metre aviary - believed to be the largest in the world - acted as a working hospital for the endangered species.

"Injured raptors need to be nursed back to health and given time and specialist care before they can be released, which is why aviaries like this are so important," he said.

Mr Webb said public sanctuary tours, available by appointment only, would help the organisation get back on its feet after the refuge's income "dropped dramatically" in recent months due to the COVID-19 tourist lockout.

For information visit www.raptorrefuge.com.au

 

Originally published as Avairy built to save a flying giant

wildlife

