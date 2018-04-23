Avicii gave Matt ‘the best night of his life’

Paris Turkington, Matthew Richards and Cody Schaeffer backstage with Avicii (second from right) at Brisbane Riverstage in January 2014.

WHEN DJ Avicii toured Brisbane four years ago, he made it his mission to give a local burns victim the night of his life.

As tributes flow for Tim Bergling, the 28-year-old Swedish DJ who died in non-suspicious circumstances in an Oman hotel room on Saturday, Confidential can reveal the gesture he made during his only solo gig at Brisbane Riverstage in 2014.

Matthew Richards, then 16, had burns to almost half his body after methylated spirits was thrown on a bonfire he was sitting beside in Toowoomba, setting him and girlfriend Paris Turkington alight.

Avicii had his management offer Richards tickets to the Brisbane show.

"Little did we know Avicii wanted to meet Matt after the show," friend Cody Schaeffer, who was with him, said.

"We went back stage and the crowd was roaring as he played his last song Wake Me Up.

"He came out with his entourage and was the most polite and down to earth person ever. He introduced himself as Tim."

"He was just so polite, caring and wanted to give Matt the best night of his life."