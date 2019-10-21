AVO taken out on Kate Ritchie’s husband

Police have applied for an apprehended violence order on behalf of Australian actor and radio presenter Kate Ritchie against her husband, former NRL player Stuart Webb.

The formal application by a police constable will be considered by Waverley Local Court in Sydney's eastern suburbs on Thursday morning.

"Officers from Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating an incident at a home in Randwick on Thursday, October 17," a NSW Police spokesman told news.com.au today.

"As inquiries continue, no further information is available."

If police believe and suspect an AVO is necessary to ensure someone's safety and protection, "they have an obligation to make the application on your behalf", the force's official website states.

The order is enforced when it is served on the defendant, in this case Ritchie's husband Webb.

AVOs carry a mandatory condition that the defendant must not do any of the following to the protected person or anyone they have a domestic relationship with:

• assault or threaten

• stalk, harass or intimidate

• deliberately or recklessly destroy or damage anything that belongs to them.

Additional orders or restrictions can be sought and put in place by the court.

Ritchie, who rose to fame as a child star on Home And Away, appeared at the Australian Commercial Radio Awards in Brisbane on Saturday night donning a custom black Velani gown.

The 41-year-old, with Nova Drive co-hosts Tim Blackwell and Marty Sheargold, won Best Networked Program and Best Syndicated Australian Program.

Ritchie married Webb in 2010 and they have a five-year-old daughter.

Webb was charged with drink-driving while his licence was suspended earlier this year and his case remains before the courts.

