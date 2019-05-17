Menu
Login
Naturo Avocado in a salad.
Naturo Avocado in a salad. contributed
News

Avocado 'no brown' innovation a winner

Michele Sternberg
by
17th May 2019 12:15 PM

COOLUM company Naturo All Natural Technologies officially launched its full range of world-first, patented 'no browning' sliced, diced and smashed avocado products for the food service industry at Asia's leading Food and Hospitality Trade Show, HOFEX, in Hong Kong, last week.

Marketed as Natavo Natural Avocado, the 100 per cent natural avocado products will not brown for up to 10 days when refrigerated (even when the packaging has been opened) and two years when frozen and unopened.

The products are a game changer for the avocado and food service industries due to the opportunity to use fresh, natural avocado in pre-prepared salads, sandwiches, sushi and ready meals which has been impossible in the past.

Natavo Natural Avocado is already being sold in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines and France.

"The global avocado trade is valued at AUD $18billion, however due to the seasonality, fragility and quick-browning nature of the fruit it has been a challenging ingredient,” Naturo director Ross Harris said.

"To date, there's been a lot of guess work, high wastage and expense.

"Our technology has changed all that as we switch off the enzyme which causes avocado to go brown, while still preserving its texture and taste.”

avocados coolum company natavo zero naturo all natural technologies noosa patent smashed avocado world-first
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Everything you need to know for Noosa Food and Wine Festival

    Everything you need to know for Noosa Food and Wine Festival

    News The Festival Village is the heart of Noosa' biggest food weekend and here is everything you need to know from getting there to how to pay

    • 17th May 2019 12:00 PM
    Where to make election mark

    Where to make election mark

    News Where to vote in Noosa and surrounds

    So much flava at Noosa Junction this weekend

    So much flava at Noosa Junction this weekend

    News From local food to cupcake decorating head to Noosa Junction tonight

    What you can still see at Noosa Food and Wine Festival

    What you can still see at Noosa Food and Wine Festival

    News Your last-minute guide to what's still available for NF&W