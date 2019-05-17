Avocado 'no brown' innovation a winner

COOLUM company Naturo All Natural Technologies officially launched its full range of world-first, patented 'no browning' sliced, diced and smashed avocado products for the food service industry at Asia's leading Food and Hospitality Trade Show, HOFEX, in Hong Kong, last week.

Marketed as Natavo Natural Avocado, the 100 per cent natural avocado products will not brown for up to 10 days when refrigerated (even when the packaging has been opened) and two years when frozen and unopened.

The products are a game changer for the avocado and food service industries due to the opportunity to use fresh, natural avocado in pre-prepared salads, sandwiches, sushi and ready meals which has been impossible in the past.

Natavo Natural Avocado is already being sold in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines and France.

"The global avocado trade is valued at AUD $18billion, however due to the seasonality, fragility and quick-browning nature of the fruit it has been a challenging ingredient,” Naturo director Ross Harris said.

"To date, there's been a lot of guess work, high wastage and expense.

"Our technology has changed all that as we switch off the enzyme which causes avocado to go brown, while still preserving its texture and taste.”