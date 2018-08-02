Award win for Laguna Real Estate

Laguna Real Estate has been crowned Major Independent Of The Year at the 2018 Real Estate Business Awards in Sydney.

NOOSA'S Laguna Real Estate has been crowned Major Independent of the Year at the 2018 Real Estate Business Awards in Sydney.

Nominated in three categories, Laguna Real Estate took home the award for Major Independent of the Year - for four or more offices.

This is not the first time Laguna has won this prestigious category, being named winners in 2016 alongside their win for Regional Property Manager of the Year.

"It is such an honour to be a part of these national awards,” Laguna's principal Olivier Miller said.

"Laguna has been finalists for the past three years and submitting all of our business achievements is no easy feat with tough competition from around Australia.

"By entering these awards, we get the chance to showcase all of our real estate success as well as placing the spotlight on all four offices encompassing 40 staff and 600 property managements to a broader audience.”

The REB Awards were attended by more than 600 real estate professionals to recognise the nation's leading real estate agents, property managers, auctioneers, innovators and market leaders.

REB editor Tim Neary said that there had been huge interest in the awards this year as it was one of the most sought-after awards for the industry.

"The interest in this year's awards has been unprecedented, setting new records across all of the categories.”

Mr Neary said the winners this year reflected the diversity in the industry.

"From national networks to individual agents, the 2018 REB Awards recognised excellence in real estate across the nation,” Mr Neary said.

"I'd like to congratulate all winners and finalists on their achievements.”

David Maire, from onthehouse.com.au, said partnering with the REB Awards was a great way to put the spotlight on the real estate industry.

"The awards are an opportunity to see the best in our industry acknowledged in front of their peers and bring together our brightest to network, share stories and celebrate successes,” Mr Maire said.

Olivier Miller congratulated all her staff saying the win was "a team effort and reflected Laguna's passion for excellence in real estate”.

"I would like to say a big, big thank you to each and every one of my team members.”