Award win for Refresh Noosa

TOURISM Noosa's initiative Refresh Noosa was recognised by the Queensland Tourism Industry Council last week, winning their 2018 Prize for Innovation in Tourism.

"We are delighted to receive the QTIC Prize for Innovation in Tourism for Refresh Noosa,” Tourism Noosa industry development manager Juanita Bloomfield said.

"Refresh Noosa aims to support our accommodation managers and their owners to update, renovate and refresh their properties.

"The award is a great acknowledgement for our local tourism industry and we thank all the Refresh Noosa members and suppliers for being part of this project since its launch at the beginning of the year.”

Refresh Noosa is a Tourism Noosa initiative aimed at helping to sustain Noosa's tourism businesses into the future.

The project is about Tourism Noosa working together with Noosa accommodation managers and owners to update and refresh their properties.

It is a long-term strategy to ensure it continues to offer a high quality, competitive and value experience to its customers, and to continue to grow and adapt in line with market expectations.

The initiative engages the whole Noosa community, as local trades, businesses and services are also engaged to work with it to Refresh Noosa and ensure quality, profitability and sustainability for tourism, the community, the environment and our unique destination as a whole.

"Refresh Noosa has been great for our business,” Warwick Redwood of Noosa Flashpackers said.

"Since the Refresh Expo, we have engaged with four companies and are looking at redesigning some of our rooms, introducing new bedding and implementing new solar systems.

"And we have had Ecobiz do an energy/environmental audit on our business which highlighted a couple of changes we could make as well as providing stats on our practices that were very good and in front of best practice standards.”

The QTIC Prize for Innovation in Tourism aims to recognise and reward innovation and growth across the Queensland tourism industry; provide an opportunity for businesses to showcase their innovative ideas, projects and processes; encourage product development and improved customer service; and reinforce the value of continual innovation within the industry.