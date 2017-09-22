Award-winning animals amaze Noosa Show crowds

CUDDLY: Melanie Barnes from Sunshine Coast Cavy Club shows off Lollipop and Carter.

COLOURFUL canines, gentle guinea pigs and handsome horses were just some of the animals competing at the Noosa Show.

Yvonne Hopf from Cootharaba entered her giant schnauzer, that she had imported from Hungary, in the dog showing section.

"It's very rare to have a salt and pepper (coat) giant schnauzer, only 15 per cent have a salt and pepper coat, and I'm the only one who breeds them in Australia,” Ms Hopf said.

"We enter (in the Noosa Show) every year.

"Primmer will go up against all the other winners in the group.

"She's just an excellent example of the breed, she's aloof, good pigment, good angulation.”

Deb Baldwin entered her horse, Huck, in the lead thoroughbred section and was awarded reserve champion.

"We're from Noosa, this is our fourth year competing,” she said.

"We call him (Huck) Stephen Bradbury, because he always manages to take advantage of someone else's misfortune and win.

"I actually raced him at the Gold Coast, when he retired I thought he was just too lovely to give up.”

Melanie Barnes has been showing guinea pigs for 34 years and set up the Sunshine Coast Cavy Club seven years ago.

She had a display of her best guinea pigs on show on Friday and Saturday.

"They're judged on different things - coat qualities, their colourings, easy to handle, placid in nature. It's all worth points,” she said.

"The ones with long fur are judged on their coats, and the shorter-haired guinea pigs are judged on their (coat) colour.

"My mum was interested (in guinea pigs) but it was always me who wanted to show them.

"I've had them ever since I was a child.”