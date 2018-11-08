Award-winning walk

The recently upgraded Park Road boardwalk has already won an environmental award.

OVER the past week many locals and visitors have praised the upgrade of the iconic boardwalk between Little Cove and Noosa National Park.

And Park Road boardwalk has already won its first award, impressing award judges before it was even completed.

The project took out the Regional Green Space Award at the Australian Institute of Horticulture annual awards held on October 27 and Mayor Tony Wellington said it is a great achievement.

"This national award recognises the careful preservation of the environment during the design and construction of the facility,” Mr Wellington said.

"Many trees and vegetation were preserved during construction, which made the whole process quite complicated. Koalas and other native animals use this section of coastline, and it is the gateway into the National Park, so environmental sensitivity was paramount.”

Council project manager Adam Britton said they also focused on educating workers on site.

"Throughout the project we constantly monitored the environment and had an environmental consultant who was providing knowledge to the team rather than just instruction,” Mr Britton said.

The walk includes several unique features including its surfboard shower to recognise the area's World Surfing Reserve status and handcrafted railing, with many subcontractors showing a sense of pride for their work and the landscape. The LED lighting is also something worth seeing after dusk.

"I wouldn't be surprised if this highly original and incredibly graceful boardwalk structure wins more awards. It will certainly become an iconic piece of public infrastructure of which Noosa can be very proud,” Cr Wellington said.

"I urge residents to take a stroll.”

The Mayor said he will enjoy using the wider boardwalk when he goes for his morning surf.

A plaque will also pay tribute to local Bob Ansett, who was essential in leading the Friends of Noosa during the battle toward de-amalgamation.

"As Bob himself is a regular user of this walkway, it will be a very fitting place for the commemorative plaque that has been funded by Friends of Noosa.”

Community consultation, environmental protection and the timing of construction went into making the project as successful as it has been and the Mayor made special thanks to those involved.

"I must pay tribute to ... Council staff, the designers, and Hutchinson Builders (who) all did a magnificent job, bringing in the project well ahead of schedule and under budget.”