Awkward details in AFL merchandise

The silly season has come and gone in the AFL, but the league has been left with egg on its face over a certain piece of merchandise.

The AFL have jumped the gun with the release of several team calendars showing players who no longer remain at the clubs they're pictured with.

With the 2020 season pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, the AFL's merchandise team should have held off until after the silly season had come and gone.

Instead the 20-month calendars were released in September, running through until April 2022, before the season had finished and the Trade Period had played out.

Now the league is left with a touch of egg on its face with players from as many as nine teams on the pages, despite now being at new homes.

A total of 12 players, either traded or retired, are shown under certain months with three players gracing the cover of their respective old clubs.

The most awkward of all comes in the form of the most under fire club in the competition in Collingwood with Adam Treloar front and centre on the cover.

Treloar is then shown as the image for the month of January 2021, to make matters even worse for the Pies, traded forward Jaidyn Stephenson is listed under the month of October.

Collingwood's calendar isn't great.

The other two teams front covers that now paint an extremely awkward picture are Adelaide and Sydney.

Brad Crouch is now a member of St Kilda but sits on the front, although slightly hidden behind Rory Sloane and Daniel Talia.

Sydney however opted to put Aliir Aliir as the main man on the calendar cover. Aliir joined Port Adelaide during the Trade Period.

Awks.

January was the roughest month for calendar makers with seven out of the 12 players who have either been traded or since retired gracing those pages. Treloar, Crouch and Aliir all hold down the month of January.

Along with those three are Adam Saad who is shown in his Essendon colours despite now being a member of Carlton. Ben Brown who was traded from North Melbourne to Melbourne.

The final two are retired Port Adelaide star Brad Ebert and former Hawthorn skipper Ben Stratton.

The final four players listed under other months are: Shaun Higgins who graces the month of August, Higgins was traded from North Melbourne to Geelong. Rory Atkins who is the photo for the month of December, left the Crows and is now a member of the Gold Coast Suns.

Former Brisbane Lions defender Alex Witherden sits on the month of October. Witherden was traded to the West Coast Eagles during the Trade Period.

The final player is Jeremy Cameron who at the final second of the Trade Period was traded from GWS and is now a member of Geelong.

Jeremy Cameron is the February man

The official team calendars are still available on the AFL store website, they might be getting a few emails for returns following the Trade Period mayhem.

Players being traded isn't anything new and merchandise can often cop the brunt of team changes, but it may also be a good move for the merchandise department to hold off until after the Trade Period to start printing the calendars.

Originally published as Awkward details in AFL merchandise

Crouch at the back.