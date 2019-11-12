Awkward find in real estate ad

Most homes for sale on Zillow are lucky to get even 100 page views over a few weeks.

But a five-bedroom home in Michigan in the US has earned 36,000 pairs of eyeballs over the course of its three days on the real estate listings site.

In one of the photos of the home, which has an asking price of $US165,000 ($A240,817), there appears to be a plate on the kitchen counter with lines of a white powdery substance.

Hundreds of commenters wondered what it might be, with many marvelling at its resemblance to cocaine.

Some even asked if this could land the homeowner - located in Oak Park, a northern suburb of Detroit - in trouble.

But police told 7 Action News they would not be investigating because there wasn't enough information to secure a search warrant.

The real estate ad has since been removed, although local channel WXYZ-TV captured it and posted it on Facebook.

However, according to the boyfriend of the homeowner, the whole thing was a joke.

"I was like, I'm wondering if I did something like this if anybody would even notice or if somebody did notice it, that it would go viral and it went viral," a man identified only by his first name, Jeff, told 7 Action News reporter Anu Prakash in a video and story on WXYZ-TV's website.

"It went too viral."

The homeowners were bombarded with calls and emails after the photo went viral. Picture: Facebook/WXYZ-TV Channel 7

He said in the first 24 hours alone, the listing received 29,000 views.

When asked if he was satisfied with the popularity of the listing, Jeff said, "Yes and no." While he's happy about the attention, it's led to a bombardment of inquiries.

And because the house is on the market without a real estate agent, he and his girlfriend have had to field them all.

After hundreds of calls, emails and texts, Jeff said he took down the photo - which he crafted by putting some headache powder on a plate - even though he was just trying to be funny.

But Zillow told 7 Action News the company removed the photo because it was against one of their rules.

"We removed the photo for violating our Good Neighbour Policy," a Zillow spokesperson said.

"Our customer support team monitors the site, reviews flagged content, and takes action to remove content that violates our policies."

Even if it was fake, police said no one should try that publicity ploy again.

"I wouldn't recommend anyone staging something like that to try and gain interest in a home or any piece of property," an Oak Park police lieutenant said.

This isn't the first Michigan listing to go viral for an odd reason.

Earlier this month, a house listing got a lot of views after the "Scream" villain Ghostface appeared in several photos online.

And a Pittsburgh home also recently garnered some attention for featuring someone dressed in a dinosaur costume.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Awkward find in real estate ad