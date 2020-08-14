Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Celebrity

AWW named and shamed for Wilkins article

by Sydney Confidential
14th Aug 2020 6:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

 

Richard Wilkins has called out a series of monumental mistakes in an article in one of Australia's most revered magazines.

The Australian Women's Weekly not only referred to the veteran television reporter by the wrong last name - Wilkinson - but also in the headline referenced him as "Rachael".

 

Christian Wilkins (left) and Richard Wilkins on the social circuit in 2017. Picture: Paul Miller/AAP
Christian Wilkins (left) and Richard Wilkins on the social circuit in 2017. Picture: Paul Miller/AAP

"There's a lovely article on @theprincewilkins and me in the new edition of @womensweeklymag that contains a couple of errors;" the 66-year-old wrote on Instagram.

"1) My name is not Rachael 2) Our last name is not Wilkinson 3) Estella's name is not Estelle 4) Joel Edgerton's name is not Russell Crowe … easy mistakes to make, and lovely photography by @julieadamsphotographer. #AWW"

 

The Women’s Weekly gets Richard and Christian’s surname wrong …
The Women’s Weekly gets Richard and Christian’s surname wrong …

 

… then mis-spells Estella …
… then mis-spells Estella …

 

… and, finally, calls Richard ‘Rachael’.
… and, finally, calls Richard ‘Rachael’.

 

The three-page article features Wilkinson with one of his children, Christian. He is also father to Nick, Adam, Rebecca and Estella.

The major mistakes are in the strap on the headline, with a circle pointer referencing "Rachael & Christian Wilkins", as well as in the extended headline referring to Richard and Christian Wilkinson.

The five-page article was written by Deputy Editor Tiffany Dunk. Thankfully, Editor-in-Chief Nicole Byers didn't have any mistakes in her editor's letter.

 

 

"In the lead-up to Father's Day, we also pay tribute to Richard and Christian Wilkins in their dazzling Sydney home," she wrote. "There we discover an unbreakable bond between a father and son who have learnt to use their differences as a way to unite them."

More than 130 people commented on the ultimate name-and-shame post, including fellow television presenters Trish Goddard, Sally Obermeder and Lauren Phillips.

When contacted about the errors, Ms Byers said: There is no excusing these mistakes, which were unfortunately the result of human error.

"We extend our sincerest apologies to Richard and Christian, and they took it in the good humour for which they're known.

"This is certainly not reflective of the high journalistic standards to which The Weekly holds itself, and we have re-evaluated the processes to avoid this happening again in the future."

 

Wilkins Jr and Sr ham it up at the Rocketman premiere. Picture: Instagram
Wilkins Jr and Sr ham it up at the Rocketman premiere. Picture: Instagram

It isn't good timing for the mistakes, given Bauer was recently bought by a new owner, private equity firm Mercury Capital.

Last month, the new owners announced eight high-profile magazine titles would be axed due to the COVID-19 downturn. Having paused several titles in May due to the pandemic, the media company announced the permanent closure of Harper's Bazaar, Elle, InStyle, Men's Health, Women's Health, Good Health, NW and OK!

"It has been a challenging time for Bauer and our team, with exciting highs and devastating lows in recent months," Bauer Media chief executive Brendon Hill said.

"We were delighted to acquire Pacific Magazines in May and were thrilled to recently announce a new future under Mercury Capital.

"However, these positive changes have taken place amid an unexpected, uncertain and unrelenting economic downturn. No one could have anticipated the swift, widespread and ongoing impact of the pandemic on our business and industry."

 

Originally published as AWW named and shamed for Wilkins article

More Stories

australian women's weekly aww celebrity editors picks entertainment mistakes richard wilkins

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rapist walking free sparks calls for sex offender register

        Premium Content Rapist walking free sparks calls for sex offender register

        Crime After spending close to 20 years behind bars, Noosa’s Christmas Day rapist walked away from prison on Thursday a free man.

        'The best restaurant I’ve eaten at this year'

        Premium Content 'The best restaurant I’ve eaten at this year'

        Food & Entertainment Anooska Tucker-Evans has eaten almost 100 restaurants this year

        Man suffers serious injuries after motorbike collision

        Premium Content Man suffers serious injuries after motorbike collision

        Breaking Paramedics have rushed a man to a Sunshine Coast hospital after he was injured in a...

        Peter is no rough Diamond, just a gem of a coach

        Premium Content Peter is no rough Diamond, just a gem of a coach

        Swimming Few things slip past the keen eyes of Noosa’s Peter Diamond after six decades in...