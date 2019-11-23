Menu
Crime

Axemen storm supermarket

by PATRICK BILLINGS
23rd Nov 2019 3:48 PM
TWO teenage girls were forced to run for their lives when men armed with axes stormed their work in Brisbane's south.

Two men barged into the Forest Lake supermarket on Woogaroo St about 8.40pm yesterday.

Armed with axes, the men demanded money from two store attendants aged 17 and 19.

The girls managed to flee without injury out a back door.

The culprits stole cigarettes and personal property belonging to the girls including a handbag and wallet

The men, who were dressed in black, ran along Forest Lake Boulevard towards Alpine Place after leaving the business.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Quote number: QP1902321650

