B-double comes to grief on highway

18th Jul 2019 9:56 AM | Updated: 11:07 AM

A B-DOUBLE was damaged after it ploughed into an abandoned trailer that was left parked on the Pacific Highway this morning.

The trailer jam-packed with manure was struck by the truck, south of Coffs Harbour, between the Bonville Station Rd and Archville Station Rd overpasses.

The impact caused a fuel tank on the B-double to rupture and saw fuel spill over the roadway.

NSW Fire and Rescue crews and Hazmat were called to decant more than 200 litres of fuel from the heavy vehicle and stop it spilling into roadside drains.

The Coffs Coast Advocate reported the driver, shivering in a fresh 5 degree morning around 5am was philosophical saying "oh well, s**t happens".

