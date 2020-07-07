Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Baby delivered after mum fatally shot

by Kayla Rivas, Fox News
7th Jul 2020 10:36 AM

An expectant mother fell victim to a shooting incident in south Minneapolis in the US on Sunday, reports say.

But before she died at a nearby hospital, doctors successfully delivered her baby.

The shooting occurred around 9.15pm at the intersection of 37th Street and Elliot Avenue, according to The Minneapolis Police Department. The site of the shooting is one block away from the George Floyd memorial site at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue.

The pregnant woman was inside a car when she was shot, WCCO 4 CBS Minnesota reported.

Paramedics transported the woman to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. Doctors delivered her child, and the baby was placed in intensive care. However, the woman died soon after.

According to Officer Garrett Parten, police spokesman, the incident was the city's 29th homicide of the year.

Doctors successfully delivered the baby of a pregnant woman who had been shot before the new mother died in hospital.
Doctors successfully delivered the baby of a pregnant woman who had been shot before the new mother died in hospital.

The police department's homicide unit is investigating the incident.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Baby delivered after mum fatally shot

More Stories

birth editors picks fatal shooting parenitng

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free tip vouchers? Don’t hold your breath

        premium_icon Free tip vouchers? Don’t hold your breath

        News Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart has poured cold water on the idea of free tip vouchers for local residents this financial year.

        Govt warns campers after 4WDs turned away

        premium_icon Govt warns campers after 4WDs turned away

        News Many campers without the right paperwork were sent home

        Crackdown: Young reoffenders to be jailed, sent to farms

        premium_icon Crackdown: Young reoffenders to be jailed, sent to farms

        News Young criminals would be jailed under a three-strikes plans by LNP

        ‘If you ever come back you are going to jail’

        premium_icon ‘If you ever come back you are going to jail’

        Crime A man has copped a $1000 fine and been ordered to pay $1000 compensation to a...