Baby and dog left in car as street fight erupts

Police have attended a public disturbance in Rockhampton’s west. PICTURE: file photo

Police have attended a public disturbance in Rockhampton’s west. PICTURE: file photo

POLICE have this evening attended a public disturbance which occurred in Rockhampton's west.

It is understood two individuals were seen assaulting one another on North St at Wandal around 5.30pm.

However, reports suggested the pair had also been involved in an altercation inside a vehicle moments earlier.

Passing motorists reportedly witnessed the incident unfold as the fight moved on to the road.

It is believed an infant and dog remained inside the white Holden Commodore as the fight occurred.

The pair are reportedly known to each.