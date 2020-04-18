Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A tiny baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.
A tiny baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.
News

Baby found safe and well after amber alert

by Danielle O’Neal
17th Apr 2020 5:56 AM

A TINY baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.

The six-week-old girl was taken about 10am on Friday, after an altercation between a man and a woman.

Police believed the baby could be at "significant risk" and issued an amber alert.

Late on Friday night, police confirmed the baby had been found.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Baby found safe and well after amber alert

missing baby police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus Noosa: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus Noosa: all you need to know today

        News Queensland has recorded another single digit rise in virus cases, including a health worker at a Cairns hospital, while Peter Dutton wants answers from China.

        Noosa deputy wins full support from new Mayor

        premium_icon Noosa deputy wins full support from new Mayor

        News The new Noosa Council first orders of the day show a united front

        Sandy solution to deter Coast’s skaters

        premium_icon Sandy solution to deter Coast’s skaters

        News Skaters have been stopped in their tracks after sand was dumped at a Sunshine Coast...

        Coronavirus: Qld records another six cases overnight

        premium_icon Coronavirus: Qld records another six cases overnight

        Health Single-digit rise in state’s coronavirus cases