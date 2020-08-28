Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man who tried to set fire to a unit while a six-month-old baby was inside was drunk, on drugs and has little memory of the event, a court has heard.
A man who tried to set fire to a unit while a six-month-old baby was inside was drunk, on drugs and has little memory of the event, a court has heard.
Crime

Baby inside when drunk man lit unit fire

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle Buckley
28th Aug 2020 1:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Rockhampton man who tried to set fire to a unit while a six-month-old baby was inside, was drunk, on drugs and has little memory of the event, a court has heard.

Cory James Weazel, 30, was drinking at a Spring Hill unit when he set fire to some clothes in a wardrobe on January 10 this year while another man, woman and her baby were inside.

A court was told Weazel was drinking at an acquaintance's house when he disappeared into a bedroom and came out 30 minutes later saying "there you go, your place is alight now, see ya".

Catholic brother accused of abusing boys at school

Woman dumped 'fearful' boy at Maccas after finding him in stolen car

The man told his friend to leave the unit with her six-month-old son and he then used a mop bucket to throw water on the fire, which caused no structural damage.

Weazel was arrested weeks later in Rockhampton.

Weazel appeared in the Brisbane District Court by video from Capricornia Correctional Centre where he pleaded guilty to attempted arson.

Barrister Dominic Nguyen said the father of six had an argument with the man about "infidelity" but could not remember much more because he was drunk and on ice at the time.

Judge Anthony Rafter said the offending was "incredibly dangerous" because the young boy had been inside.

Weazel was sentenced to two years' jail.

After serving eight months in jail he will be released today on parole and plans to live with his father in Moorabinda.

Originally published as Baby inside when drunk man lit unit fire

arson cory james weazel court crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Lonely' man sells drugs to ‘maintain friendships’: court

        Premium Content 'Lonely' man sells drugs to ‘maintain friendships’: court

        News A man has allegedly been selling drugs to “maintain friendships” because he felt lonely, a court has heard.

        CROWD CONTROL: Noosa looks to limit big events

        Premium Content CROWD CONTROL: Noosa looks to limit big events

        Business Noosa Triathlon may be under serious threat this year

        $15b at stake: Business leaders apply pressure on borders

        Premium Content $15b at stake: Business leaders apply pressure on borders

        Business Tourism bosses call for state borders to reopen

        RIDE THE BUS: Trains shut down for track upgrades

        Premium Content RIDE THE BUS: Trains shut down for track upgrades

        News Buses will replace trains on Sunshine Coast train lines this weekend due to...