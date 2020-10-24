Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

‘Baby killer’: Police investigate threat against MP's staff

Carlie Walker
24th Oct 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a complaint after death threats were allegedly made against staff in Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders' office.

Mr Saunders told the Chronicle on Saturday a man angry over the State Government's abortion laws had called a young mum on his staff a "baby killer" in phone calls made to his office.

"It was very distressing, especially for a young woman who has children," he said.

Mr Saunders said the man allegedly threatened to come down and kill staff at his office.

A Maryborough Police spokesman confirmed the alleged phone calls were being investigated.

More Stories

fcelection fraser coast maryborough maryborough mp
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Labor accused of giving voters’ private details to unions

        Premium Content Labor accused of giving voters’ private details to unions

        Politics Names, dates of birth, addresses and phone numbers of an unknown number of people has allegedly been shared between the Queensland Labor Party and unions.

        Ultimate guide to the state election

        Ultimate guide to the state election

        Politics QLD election 2020: Ultimate guide to party policies and promises

        Quarry protesters fire up over truck dangers

        Premium Content Quarry protesters fire up over truck dangers

        Council News Quarry protesters made their presence felt outside council chambers

        The simple Qld fishing invention that is now a $2m business

        Premium Content The simple Qld fishing invention that is now a $2m business

        Business Queensland invention Hook-Eze on track for $2m in sales