Baby osprey among animals rescued from fire zone

With its tree home burnt, this orphaned baby osprey found a temporary home in an Energex worker's hat.

ALL power to the Energex worker called to help out during the Noosa fire emergency response.

He found himself rescuing an orphaned baby osprey from a burnt tree in the fire zone on Sunday.

Noosa Council said their staff were working with SES personnel to check on and rescue any animals in the fire zone and came across some sheep and cattle in distress in Cooroibah on Sunday.

Council advises those who have evacuated from the Cooroibah area and need their officers to “check on or provide water to your cattle, horses or other animals, please make contact with Council’s Customer Service staff on 5329 6500”.

Jan Saunders said her heart goes out to “all of the animals caught up in this both domestic, livestock, and wild”.

“I was a lucky one to be home so I could take all my fur family and leave even before the call came to get out … thank you so much to all who are involved looking out for and after these innocent beings,” she said.

Nadja Farghaly said online: “Thank you so, so much for offering this service it broke our hearts knowing they were left behind.”

And Kylie Banks of Pines Ave, Cooroibah, was keen to receive some assistance to look after “two turtles that are in a bucket” as her and her daughter were forced to stay in a hotel with “three dogs two cats one bird and two turtles” with her daughter’s graduation happening on Tuesday.

“My daughter just went back in by boat to get our cat and turtles that were left behind,” she said.

“I have to admit I need some help. The turtles are struggling a bit.”