Baby tests positive to COVID-19

A BABY has tested positive to COVID-19 while in quarantine in the Northern Territory.

Health authorities on Friday confirmed a baby boy who had arrived on a repatriation flight from London on February 19 had tested positive for coronavirus.

He is asymptomatic and is under the care of the AUSMAT team at the international wing of the Howard Springs quarantine facility.

There have been a total of 106 coronavirus cases in the NT since the beginning of the pandemic, 67 of those from within the Centre for National Resilience.

Nationwide, Queensland recorded four new cases of COVID-19 within its international hotel quarantine system.

Two new cases of community-transmitted COVID-19 were detected in Victoria, though both patients were in quarantine after being identified as primary close contacts of "pre-existing" cases.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced coronavirus restrictions across the state would ease.

From 11.59pm on Friday night the rules will be relaxed back to the same COVID-safe summer restrictions put in place at Christmas before the Black Rock cluster scare at New Year's.

