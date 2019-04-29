Menu
He's not handling this well.
Entertainment

Bach star ‘ashamed’ by shocking outburst

by Nick Bond
29th Apr 2019 9:30 AM

Bachelor in Paradise contestant Ivan Krslovic was eliminated from the show during last night's episode - and not a moment too soon for viewers horrified by the reality star's behaviour.

Fans of the show expressed their disgust during last night's episode as Ivan fumed over a possible connection forming between the constant he was "keen on", Tenille Favios, and his friend Nathan Favros.

Ivan appeared incensed when another contestant quietly informed him the pair had struck up a connection.

"It makes me wonder - every time he dragged her away for a chat, was their ulterior motive? If you're going to pull that s**t, f**k off," he fumed. "What a peanut. He doesn't give a f**k. There's like 100 people in this place, and Nathan goes for Tenille? I'm f**king over it."

He said their friendship was now over and delivered an ominous warning: "Nathan's a dead man walking."

His fury exploded again during a to-camera confessional, Ivan abandoning the interview as a producer tried to placate him.

He's about to Hulk Smash.
"Are you all right? Just take a big deep breath," a producer could be heard saying.

Back among the contestants, Ivan still couldn't contain his anger.

"I'm about to punch a wall right now … I'm about to lose my s**t."

Of course, this being a reality show, Ivan then went to sit down with Nathan and hash things out face-to-face.

Nathan admitted he was interested in Tenille - which put him in a "scary situation".

"I have to tread very carefully because I don't want Ivan to … I don't want Ivan to kill me," he said, admitting he'd been avoiding Tenille because he was "scared of Ivan."

 

Deep breaths, dude.
"He needs to understand that he doesn't own Tenille," said Nathan.

It appeared the message was not getting through.

"(Tenille and I) had a full day yesterday - couple s**t all day. That was YESTERDAY, chief. And then she pulls the pin today?" he asked.

In slightly surreal scenes, a producer was then shown entering the scene to try and reason with Ivan.

When a producer has to step onto camera and remind you of this, you know you've gone off piste.
"Ivan, Nathan: So, it's a dating show. Does that not mean that people have the right to explore?" she asked, crouching in front of pair.

"Doesn't that mean he has the right to explore? I'm just gonna leave that with you guys."

Ivan appeared dumbfounded by the producer's intervention but left Nathan with these parting words: "Just stay the f**k away from me."

The entire dummy spit did not go over well with Bach fans:

 

 

 

 

 

In the end, Nathan didn't have to dodge Ivan for too long, as Ivan did not receive a rose and was sent packing at the end of the episode.

The audience backlash was not lost on the reality star, who issued a lengthy apology via his Instagram stories after the show aired in which he declared he was "ashamed as a man":

 

Ivan’s apology.
He finished with an apology to Tenille.
Ivan's outburst is another controversy in what's been a lively season of the Bachelor spin-off, with contestant Bill Goldsmith last week lashing out at the show's lacklustre ratings and accusing producers of having "f**ked" him over.

 

Bachelor in Paradise continues Tuesday at 8.40pm on Ten.

