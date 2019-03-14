Full Bach in Paradise line-up revealed

Brooke Blurton and Alisha Aitken-Radburn are two of the castmates announced for Bachelor in Paradise.

After months of speculation, the full cast list has been announced for Bachelor in Paradise.

The show, which is heading into its second season, follows the love lives of former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants as they spend weeks in an island resort surrounded by cameras.

Channel 10 has confirmed fan favourite Vanessa Sunshine, Shannon Baff and intruder Brittney Weldon from the 2018 Bachelor season will be there, along with Paddy Collier, Bill Goldsmith and Nathan Favro from Ali Oetjen's season of The Bachelorette.

Joining them will be James Trethewie, who vied for Sophie Monk's heart on Bachelorette in 2017, Rachael Gouvignon from The Bachelor 2016 - and last season's Bachelor in Paradise - and US Bachelor star Alex Bordyukov.

Bula! Say hello to more of our hot singles ready hit the beach. #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/H1dgylbhp1 — Bachelor In Paradise Australia (@BachParadiseAU) March 13, 2019

It was previously announced Nick Cummins' former love interests Brooke Blurton, Cat Henesey, Cass Wood and Alisha Aitken-Radburn will be appearing on the show - and former Bachelor Richie Strahan and his winning lady (now ex-girlfriend) Alex Nation are set for a very awkward reunion in Paradise.

Earlier this week, it emerged Brooke, 24, is planning to drop a bombshell about ex-flame Nick to her castmates.

The 24-year-old shocked fans - and the Honey Badger - when she suddenly dumped him after making it into the final four - and it seems she'll finally reveal the real reason she walked away from the former rugby star.

"I've protected him for so long," Brooke can be seen cryptically telling other women from her Bachelor season.

"I don't really wanna have to protect Nick."

Brooke later adds: "He told me not to tell anyone. He's going to hate me for this."

Brooke’s going to drop some home truths (hopefully).

Meanwhile, the "grubby" details surrounding Richie and Alex's split are also set to become public when the pair come face-to-face on the show.

In another recent teaser, Richie hints at their "brutal" breakup.

Spill the tea, team.

Richie, 33, chose mum-of-one Alex as his winner back in 2016, but the pair left fans devastated when they split the following August.

"I was obviously in a relationship with Alex and, well, the circumstances of that breakup were quite brutal," Richie explains.

"I don't know if Australia's ready for the grubby details surrounding it."

The premiere date for Bachelor in Paradise season two is yet to be announced.