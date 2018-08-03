Why Bachelor star is turning to politics

BRISBANE'S Michael Turnbull is set to become the first dating show regular to turn to politics, planning to run for the senate at the upcoming federal election.

The former soccer pro, who appeared on both Channel 10's Bachelor in Paradise and Sam Frost's season of The Bachelorette in 2015, told The Courier-Mail that he planned to run for the Senate as an independent candidate for Queensland.

"It seems like modern day politics has lost touch with what the real struggles younger Australians face across many areas including employment and education," Turnbull, 37, said. "I want to be able to bridge that gap and be a powerful voice for them."

Michael Turnbull says he’s “very firm” on following through with his candidacy.

Pictures: Annette Dew, Peter Wallis

Turnbull, no relation to PM Malcolm Turnbull, announced his potential candidacy on his Instagram page this week. After messages of support, he is now "very firm" on following through.

"So far I have had hundreds of messages of support and an overwhelming push for me to run," he said, adding that he had "no concerns" his history on reality television or lack of political experience would hurt his credibility.

"I was considered the voice of reason on the show, however it wasn't what made me consider politics. My passion for a better and more stable country is my motivation," he said.