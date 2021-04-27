Bachelor winner’s revealing ‘flawed’ photos

Former Bachelor winner Snezana Wood has shared several candid, revealing new photos of her body “flaws”.

The mother-of-three recently shared an unfiltered swimsuit photo of her "cellulite" and "stretch marks" to show that Instagram is not real life and she told Confidential that she hopes to instil a healthy body image into her followers.

Snezana Wood shared these photos on Instagram.

"I wanted to post it as it I think it's important to show my flaws just like everyone else," Wood said.

"Don't get me wrong, I love a good selfie with perfect lighting but that's .00001 per cent of the time and may be what you see on Instagram but it's not real life.

"With a teenage daughter at that age and so many young women following me, it's an important reminder."

Earlier this month, Wood, 40, shared a photo of her "orange peel thighs" and "tiger stripes" and the candid post garnered mixed reactions.

"Thank you for showing that you are human like the rest of us," one person wrote.

Another follower added, "Easy to 'own it' when I cannot even see your flaws …"

The former reality TV star has been open about her previous weight struggles.

She once gained 10kg while filming season 3 of The Bachelor due to her poor diet inside The Bachelor mansion, but she eventually lost the weight with the help of her fitness trainer husband Sam Wood.

"I'm never going to be a straight-up-and-down girl. I'm European, I've got boobs and hips," she said at the time.

The couple are parents to three children - Willow, four, Charlie, one, and 16-year-old Eve from a previous relationship.

