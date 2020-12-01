Menu
Former Bachelorette contestant Jess Glasgow will again face court on December 15. Picture: File.
Crime

Bachie contestant must make up mind on drug charge

Laura Pettigrew
1st Dec 2020 10:11 AM
Former Bachelorette contestant Jess Glasgow has been ordered to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty for possessing dangerous drugs after asking for another adjournment.

Solicitor Cherisse Breese appeared for Mr Glasgow and said the results of a drug test were received on Friday.

She asked for a short adjournment so Mr Glasgow could be advised of the analysis.

Drug test to remove Bachie’s substance doubt

Arrest warrant for Bachie contestant-turned-actor

The matters were also adjourned on September 1, September 8 and again on October 27.

Former Bachelorette contestant Jess Glasgow leaving Noosa Magistrates Court with lawyer Patrick Meehan on September 8. Picture: Laura Pettigrew.
Mr Glasgow’s lawyer Patrick Meehan said on September 8 the former Noosa councillor didn’t know what the drug was and asked for the matter to be adjourned for the purpose of a drug test.

On the same day Magistrate Chris Callaghan told the court the drug was identified as cocaine in the charge.

Magistrate Matthew Mclaughlin granted another adjournment until December 15.

He said Mr Glasgow, who didn’t appear in court, must enter a plea on that date.

