Back-flip over crucial land sale at Kin Kin

DANGER SOLUTION: The state-owned block that Kin Kin would like to see used to straighten a bridge approach. Contributed

A KIN Kin block of land that offers a possible solution to a potentially deadly road hazard has been withdrawn from auction today after a resident raised concerns.

An incredulous Jann Bonsall recently wrote to the State Government requesting the sale withdrawal of 996 Pomona Kin Kin Rd, which had been advertised online.

Ms Bonsall said instead the block should be used to straighten a dangerous road bend leading to a narrow bridge.

"The one-way bridge to the north of this property is an accident waiting to happen,” Ms Bonsall said.

"There have been a significant number of very close calls on that bridge crossing.

"Vehicles travelling from Kin Kin to Pomona have a very limited view of traffic travelling towards them.”

She said over the past nine years there has been a considerable increase in the number of vehicles using this road, with increasing tourist and truck traffic.

"There have been incidents where truck and dog (trailer) movements from the Kin Kin quarry have actually tipped goingaround the corner,” she said.

"If the road had been straightened, this type of incident would not happen.”

Member for Noosa Glen Elmes also wrote to Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey twice in one week urging him to instruct his department to stop the sale of this land.

Mr Elmes said this was "an extremely useful and important piece of land”.

"It seems the Minister for Main Roads has come to his senses and has removed this important parcel of state-owned land from sale,” he said.

"I would like to thank the minister for listening and responding to our serious concerns. However I would caution him to take a closer look at his department's recommendations before thoughtlessly signing away lifesaving solutions to road safety hazards.

"As more people move into our smaller towns, so too do day-trippers, who as strangers to local road conditions are even more likely to experience a crash.

"There are a number of single-lane bridges and roads, notably the Six Mile Creek Bridge, which need important safety upgrades throughout the Noosa Shire.”

A Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said the state-owned land on Kin Kin Rd is no longer listed for sale.

"There are currently no plans or funding allocated to straighten the road alignment or upgrade the bridge near the property (Kin Kin Creek number three bridge),” she said.

"We are progressively replacing/upgrading the single-lane timber bridges across the state.

"Funding for this is carefully prioritised to ensure it is directed to locations demonstrating the greatest safety and capacity needs.”

The spokeswoman said safety improvements at the bridge will be included in an upcoming $1 million state-funded project, to boost safety on Kin Kin Rd at prioritised locations through the Pomona, Pinbarren and Kin Kin areas.

"An upgrade to the signage at the Kin Kin Creek number three bridge to improve motorists' awareness of the single-lane structure and tight curves will be included in this suite of works.

"Vegetation clearing on the southbound approach to the bridge will also be undertaken to improve visibility.”

She said work this is scheduled to start later this year.