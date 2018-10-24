Back to school for pups

TRAINING: Petbarn Noosa and Greencross Vets are encouraging locals to enrol their four-legged friends in Puppy School.

CALLING all puppies, Petbarn Noosa and Greencross Vets have teamed up to announce their new Puppy School program.

Local Noosa puppy parents are invited to register their furry friends for a five-week training course designed to give their little buddy the best start in life.

The behavioural pet program teaches puppies basic obedience and commands such as sit, come and stay, toilet training, communication skills and how to appropriately socialise with people and other dogs.

Taught by experienced trainers from Petbarn and Greencross Vets, Puppy School will give four-legged friends the skills they need to become a friendly and social pooch, and in turn equip owners with the knowledge of how to read their dog's cues and behaviours.

Petbarn Noosa Store Manager Peter Auld said teaching puppy behavioural skills while still young is vital.

"Sadly, 80 per cent of dogs under the age of one that are surrendered to pet shelters are done so due to behavioural problems,” he said.

"Noosa dog owners need to know that these behavioural issues are preventable by investing time and energy into appropriate training in the early stages of a puppy's life.”

"We want all of our graduates leaving our Puppy School as well-mannered members of the family and cannot wait to educate and teach Noosa puppies and owners alike.”

All courses have been created and approved by Greencross Vets, ensuring each pooch will receive the best possible training.

Greencross Vets chief veterinarian Dr Rachel Chay said correct training can set up a puppy as a loyal companion in their senior years.

"Socialisation skills in the first few weeks of a dog's life sets the standard for their behaviours as adult dogs,” she said.

"That's why we strongly encourage new puppy owners to take part in formal training to ensure they are brought up in a positive and supportive environment.”

Petbarn's Puppy School caters to puppies between 8 and 16 weeks old who have had at least one vaccination 2 weeks prior to their first group class.

Registrations are open now and spaces are limited, with a maximum of eight students per course.

Call 3181 3276 or visit www.petbarn.com.au or Petbarn at Noosa Civic for information.