Back up for race on Runaway as chef runs with trainer wife

SURGERY to fix constant back issues was shaping as the only option for Michel Schnidrig.

But going under the knife to fuse discs didn't sit right with his wife, personal trainer Kirsten.

That inspired a new exercise and strength building regime which has paid dividends and virtually fixed Michel's back issues.

Losing weight and reaping the benefits of a more active lifestyle, the 39-year-old Swiss-born chef and his 35-year-old wife will together lace up for their first half marathon together on Saturday at Noosa.

"This year we decided to sign up for everything,” Kirsten said.

"We did the Noosa swim at the start of the year, and we just did out first triathlon at Byron Bay.

"We have also signed up for the full marathon in August.”

Given this is the inaugural Runaway Noosa Marathon festival, shifting focus from the Noosa Ultimate Festival, it fits perfectly with the Schnidrig couple's "year of firsts”.

Thousands will descend on Noosa Parade for the event tomorrow, which will start with events featuring 5km, 10km, 20.1km, 31.6km and full marathon options. There is also a "team” option for the marathon where athletes can each undertake one lap of the 10km course.

For both Michel and Kirsten, they are excited about the challenge ahead and are hoping for a sub-two hour time.

"We are looking forward to it. It will be good to get it ticked off,” Kirsten said.

"We are not sure what to expect. After about the 10km mark we expect it to be tough mentally; the pushing through when you hit that wall.”

Kirsten enters the multi-sport world after success in rowing as a youngster. She competed at a state and national level for about a decade.

After finishing school she started personal training, then she went travelling and met Michel while in Canada.

Returning to Noosa together, where they now have children Fynn, 7, and Maiya, 4, they face the constant juggle of work, kids and training.

"We tag team the running. On Mondays we try to get in 12km together at least,” Kirsten said.

"Then we try to get out on the bike as much as possible and one swim a week.”

This year's festival will only feature the running and swimming events, with the Cycling Noosa program dropped. Noosa's marathon is one of four stops on the Runaway Marathon Series calendar, which also includes Hawkes Bay, Queenstown and the Barossa.

"Runaway Noosa Marathon is about running social with a flat, fast and friendly multi-lap on-road course that starts and finishes in the heart of Noosa so you're never far from fellow runners, supporters and the on-course live music and entertainment,” Ironman Oceania managing director Dave Beeche said.

Swim Noosa is on Sunday, May 27.

Where: Noosa Main Beach. Start times: 7am - 3.8km at Noosa Main Beach; 8am - 2km at Little Cove; 9.30am - 1km at Little Cove; 10.30am - 500m at Noosa Main Beach. Check-in: Noosa Surf Club car park. 3.8km - 5.45-6.45am; 2km - 6.30-8am; 1km - 8-9.30am, 500m - 9.45-10.30am.