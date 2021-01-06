Menu
I’m A Celeb viewers have blasted Channel 10 for a “distressing” challenge that saw Toni Pearen bitten on the face by snakes multiple times.
TV

Backlash over graphic I’m A Celeb stunt

by Andrew Bucklow
6th Jan 2021 7:35 AM

I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here viewers have slammed the show over last night's "distressing" challenge.

In the 'Jungle Trivia' challenge, the celebrities who got an answer wrong had to put their heads into a box filled with different critters.

After getting an answer wrong, Toni Pearen was horrified to see her box was filled with jungle carpet python snakes.

In confronting scenes, the snakes lunged at Pearen and bit her on the face at least three times.

Pearen bravely continued on and completed the challenge but she burst into tears once her head was out of the box and said through tears, "You have to get me home to my kids."

Pearen was bleeding from the snake bites and had to receive medical attention.

In a statement to news.com.au, Pearen said: "I can confidently say I have always known I was determined … and the Hellavator Trial proved that. At no time was I prepared to say the words 'I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here'. I knew I was safe. I was attended to by a medic immediately. I knew the snakes were not venomous. I was definitely in shock but I was not in pain and I was proud of my courage and determination."

Toni Pearen receiving medical attention.
Toni Pearen receiving medical attention.

Viewers were shocked by the scene after it aired and criticised the show for not ending the challenge after Pearen was bitten the first time.

"That was very distressing to watch. I can't believe the producers allowed her to be bitten so many times," Julie Jennings wrote on the I'm A Celeb Facebook page.

"That should had been stopped, what a traumatising thing for her to go through, I cried for her. Way too far 10," wrote Karyn M Janse.

Claire Cowie commented: "That had to be the worst moment on this show ever. Absolutely appalling and disgraceful all the way round."

Toni Pearen was bitten three times.
Toni Pearen was bitten three times.

Matthew Wolton wrote: "That was absolute BS. Having a lark and making someone uncomfortable is fair play but causing pain and drawing blood is not on. It was a total OH&S failure by the producers. Not stopping immediately was unforgivable. The lame hosts' attempts to wash over it were appalling."

Viewer Sandy Manser added: "Toni was amazing to cop that and keep going but really, they should have stopped the game and removed that snake. I was so upset and could hardly watch and Toni was so brave. I was crying along with her."

And Kristen Jones wrote on the show's Facebook page: "My nine-year-old watches this show. I'm disgusted you did not pull Toni out from the snakes! Desperate for an audience this season."

 

 

 

Pearen is one of the 11 celebrities who have been unveiled on the show so far this season. Last night The Real Housewives Of Melbourne star, Pettifleur Berenger, entered the camp.

 

 

I'm A Celeb continues tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 10

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Backlash over graphic I'm A Celeb stunt

