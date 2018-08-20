Backlash over restaurant's controversial child ban

The German restaurant has decided to ban kids because parents "cannot control their children". Picture: Facebook.

The German restaurant has decided to ban kids because parents "cannot control their children". Picture: Facebook.

A GERMAN restaurant has imposed a ban on children during dinnertime after several incidents involving unsupervised youths left the restaurant damaged.

Owner of Oma's Küche - or Grandma's Kitchen - in Cologne, Rudolf Markl, told DW.com he WAs turning his restaurant into "an oasis of peace" after reaching his breaking point with parents who do not watch their children.

Mr Markl said he decided to ban patrons under 14 after 5pm after becoming increasingly frustrated with parents who "cannot control their children," he said to DW.

Reader poll Would you support a restaurant if it banned children? Definitely, children can wreck a good night

No way, family friendly all the way

What about annoying adults? Vote View Results

"We have somehow reached that point where you say, 'This just can't go on like this'," he told the DPA news agency, noting that the breaking point came when several unsupervised children damaged antique photo stands that were used to decorate the restaurant.

According to Mr Markl, children at the restaurant frequently bother other quests by pulling on tablecloths and throwing wine glasses at the tables.

Many people have expressed their dismay with the no children after 5pm blanket ban. Picture: Facebook

"(Parents) acknowledge it with a smile, keep on eating, and don't care at all," he said.

Mr Markl's decision has sparked criticism online, but the owner claims his customers are happier with the new rules.

One who is not in favour of the decision is Lars Schwarz, the head of the Hotel and Restaurant in the German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

"In this state we aim to be friendly to children," he told DW.

Germany's Anti-discrimination Office said Mr Markl may also face legal action over his decision.

"The arguments such as the higher noise level that would disturb the guests are not necessarily enough for a wholesale ban on children below a certain age," said the office's head, Bernhard Franke, warning that the business was risking a legal action from clients.

According to Mr Franke, a better policy would be to ask disruptive parents and their children to leave the restaurant, DW reported.

This story originally appeared on Fox News and has been republished here with permission.