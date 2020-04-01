Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A British backpacker unexpectedly gave birth at a Noosa bus stop. Picture: iStock
A British backpacker unexpectedly gave birth at a Noosa bus stop. Picture: iStock
Offbeat

Backpacker bus stop birth: She didn't know she was pregnant

Caitlin Zerafa
1st Apr 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRITISH backpacker will be taking home an extra souvenir after unexpectedly giving birth at a Noosa bus stop.

The international visitor and her female friend, who helped deliver the tiny bundle of joy, wished to remain anonymous for privacy reason, but said mum and bub were doing well.

Visiting from England, the new mother had no idea she was pregnant until the baby boy decided to make an early and untimely entrance to the world late last month, weighing in at just 1.7kg.

“He’s a beautiful Miracle, but nonetheless came as a shock to both of us,” the friends said.

The trio are now steeling into their new life privately with the baby healthy and growing daily.

backpackers birth bus stop birth
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Here’s a Noosa event looking to outlast the viral threat

        premium_icon Here’s a Noosa event looking to outlast the viral threat

        News Noosa Open Studios determined to push ahead once the virus threat passes.

        Booze crackdown? Not on Your Mates’ life

        premium_icon Booze crackdown? Not on Your Mates’ life

        Business Independents let the booze fly the coop amid crackdowns

        Quarantine crackdown: Taskforce to track 40,000 Qlders

        premium_icon Quarantine crackdown: Taskforce to track 40,000 Qlders

        News Law enforcement to enforce Queensland quarantine, isolation orders

        Just 16 ways you’ll get out of $13k fine in QLD

        premium_icon Just 16 ways you’ll get out of $13k fine in QLD

        Crime Only 16 reasons will exempt you from $13k COVID-19 fine