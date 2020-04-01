Backpacker bus stop birth: She didn't know she was pregnant

A BRITISH backpacker will be taking home an extra souvenir after unexpectedly giving birth at a Noosa bus stop.

The international visitor and her female friend, who helped deliver the tiny bundle of joy, wished to remain anonymous for privacy reason, but said mum and bub were doing well.

Visiting from England, the new mother had no idea she was pregnant until the baby boy decided to make an early and untimely entrance to the world late last month, weighing in at just 1.7kg.

“He’s a beautiful Miracle, but nonetheless came as a shock to both of us,” the friends said.

The trio are now steeling into their new life privately with the baby healthy and growing daily.