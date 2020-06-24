Menu
English backpacker Natalie Keura's day at Double Island highlighted the concerning amount of rubbish on our beaches.
Backpacker leads charge to clean up Noosa beaches

Matt Collins
24th Jun 2020 10:30 AM
NATALIE Keura is a 28-year-old backpacker from England, working in Noosa.

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, Natalie and her German partner know just how fortunate they are to be lockdown in Noosa’s beautiful surroundings.

But there is one thing Natalie is less than impressed about.

She recently spent the morning at Double Island Point and the amount of rubbish at the popular tourism spot left the English backpacker depressed.

CONCERNING: Natalie's haul after 45 minutes of picking up rubbish at Double Island point.
“It really is a beautiful place of abundance, however I was so shocked and saddened by the thousands of pieces of plastic that went on and on all along the beach,” she said.

“I spent 45 minutes cleaning and managed to collect all of these pieces of plastic destroying our oceans and wildlife all around the world.

“The worst thing is, I could have done it all day and I still wouldn’t have picked up even a quarter of it.”

Natalie said the rubbish wasn’t necessary left behind by campers, but probably washed up on the shore.

She reminded all residents to be mindful of the amount of unnecessary plastic being used.

“We are using too much plastic and it gets washed out to sea,” she said.

“I stand in some of the big supermarkets and I honestly feel like I have environmental anxiety.”

