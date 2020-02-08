Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Backpacker pays the price of drink driving

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
8th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BACKPACKER has been hit with a hefty fine after she had a bit too much to drink while getting ready to celebrate Australia Day.

In Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday, Celeste Ferro pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of liquor.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court police intercepted Ferro driving on Targo St at 9pm on January 24.

She participated in a breath test where she returned a reading of 0.175.

Ferro told the court that at the time of driving she didn't realised how much she'd had to drink.

She said she felt fine and decided to drive.

In sentencing Ferro, magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account her guilty plea and that it came at the earliest opportunity.

But Mr Moloney said he also took into account how high her breath-test reading was.

Ferro was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court drink driving
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lake is running over with liquid gold

        premium_icon Lake is running over with liquid gold

        News Noosa rain outlook is hanging in there so keep the brolly handy.

        Noosa to host Australia’s first wellness tourism summit

        premium_icon Noosa to host Australia’s first wellness tourism summit

        News Delegates will be treated to beach walks, yoga and a boot camp run by the surf...

        'By hook or by crook': Young jailed over Kleenmaid scandal

        premium_icon 'By hook or by crook': Young jailed over Kleenmaid scandal

        Breaking The final director, Andrew Young, has been jailed after legal saga

        Man appeals guilty verdict of stalking 21yo

        premium_icon Man appeals guilty verdict of stalking 21yo

        Crime A man who was found guilty of stalking a 21-year-old woman at her Coast workplace...