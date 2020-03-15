Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RAN OUT OF LUCK: Attempts to evade police and police dogs through Tewantin backyards has ended in an arrest and multiple charges.
RAN OUT OF LUCK: Attempts to evade police and police dogs through Tewantin backyards has ended in an arrest and multiple charges.
News

BACKYARD BLITZ: Late night Tewantin dash ends in arrest

Matt Collins
15th Mar 2020 12:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 30-year-old Boreen Point man who fled from police and police dogs through streets of Tewantin in the early hours of Saturday morning has been arrested and charged on 12 separate accounts.

A QPS spokesman confirmed in the early hours of Saturday, March 14 Noosa Heads Police initially stopped the man regarding a previous charge of possession of a dangerous drug.

The man then fled on foot though a number of Tewantin yards in and around Hay St in an attempt to evade police and police dogs.

He was eventually brought to ground and arrested at 2am.

Charges include eight counts of trespassing, two counts of obstructing police, one count of possession of the dangerous drug methamphetamine and one count of failing to dispose of a syringe.

The man was given bail and is due to face Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 7.

noosa crime noosa police tewantin crime
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Will Noosa send Bachie stars home amid virus concerns?

        premium_icon Will Noosa send Bachie stars home amid virus concerns?

        News Will the 600-capacity Noosa venue still be opening the doors for the reality TV stars?

        Gympie man shot in head, murder investigation underway

        premium_icon Gympie man shot in head, murder investigation underway

        Crime A murder investigation is underway in the Mary Valley.

        Qld Health responds to coronavirus question about Noosa

        premium_icon Qld Health responds to coronavirus question about Noosa

        News Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Queensland has risen to 35

        Resignation has ‘strengthened’ campaign: Future Noosa

        premium_icon Resignation has ‘strengthened’ campaign: Future Noosa

        News Future Noosa candidate David Fletcher speaks for the first time following the...