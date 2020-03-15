BACKYARD BLITZ: Late night Tewantin dash ends in arrest

RAN OUT OF LUCK: Attempts to evade police and police dogs through Tewantin backyards has ended in an arrest and multiple charges.

A 30-year-old Boreen Point man who fled from police and police dogs through streets of Tewantin in the early hours of Saturday morning has been arrested and charged on 12 separate accounts.

A QPS spokesman confirmed in the early hours of Saturday, March 14 Noosa Heads Police initially stopped the man regarding a previous charge of possession of a dangerous drug.

The man then fled on foot though a number of Tewantin yards in and around Hay St in an attempt to evade police and police dogs.

He was eventually brought to ground and arrested at 2am.

Charges include eight counts of trespassing, two counts of obstructing police, one count of possession of the dangerous drug methamphetamine and one count of failing to dispose of a syringe.

The man was given bail and is due to face Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 7.