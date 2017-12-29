Bad signs for Cooroy Golf Club's sponsorship display

NOT HAPPY: Cooroy Golf Club players next to one of the illegal signs on club land.

NOT HAPPY: Cooroy Golf Club players next to one of the illegal signs on club land. Alan Lander

COOROY Golf Club claims it could be out of pocket by as much as $25,000 due to a council directive to remove its sponsorship signage.

Club manager Wayne Patston said that after a complaint by a local resident earlier this year, Noosa Council inspected the signs and said they would have to be removed by December 31.

Three signs - for the local soft drinks company Wimmers, a Cooroy motel and a dental practice - were in breach of council laws, council said.

"Council says the signs don't meet the planning scheme, and third-party signs have to be taken down,” Mr Patston said.

"The signs have been up there for two years. We pleaded with council to leave them there (but) we have to remove them by December 31. The members are shattered by how our hard work to get sponsorship has been undone.”

Mr Patston said he was uncertain about how the future would go for the club with reduced sponsorship.

"We started $9000 in the hole. In losing Wimmers, we lose $5000 a year for five years,” he said.

Council's development assessment manager, Kerri Coyle, confirmed council had received a complaint about several large third-party signs installed on golf course land at the entrance to Cooroy.

"Since then, officers have met with the manager of the Cooroy Golf Club to discuss how the club could comply with the Noosa Plan's advertising requirements,” Ms Coyle said.

"Officers suggested a number of ways the club could maintain some sponsorship signage on the site and still comply with the Noosa Plan.

"Unfortunately, it is our understanding from the club's manager that the solutions put forward are not acceptable to some of the club's sponsors.”

Ms Coyle said council officers met the club several times since September and asked the club to ensure its signage complied with requirements by year end.

She also warned businesses that council would undertake an audit of advertising signs in 2018.

"It's clear that advertising signage has increased throughout Noosa over time. Where left unchecked, it is likely to detract from the character of our towns,” she said.