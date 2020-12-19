BADLANDS: If you go down to the Woods at night ... beware

This year's Schoolies in Noosa tested police resources but the revellers received a pass mark for overall behaviour.

This year's Schoolies in Noosa tested police resources but the revellers received a pass mark for overall behaviour.

Tewantin through to Noosa Heads and northern beaches were red-hot crime spots laying claim to more than 2500 of the 3290 offences handled by police in the past year.

The data, from December 17, 2019 to December 16, is released as part of the police online crime map.

It shows the Hastings St precinct felt the heat with more than 350 people falling foul of the law around the popular strip.

The crime map for Noosa reveals the offending hot spots.

Disorderly offences made up the bulk of these with 180 arrests.

Noosa Spit and the Woods turned out to be a favourite haunt for those inclined toward illicit substances.

Eighteen drug offences were recorded there while another five happened near First Point.

The police map shows midnight was the most likely time for offending with Friday shading Saturday as the prime day for crime.

The Queensland Police Service crime "heat"map shows where the crime clusters are for the year.

The hinterland arrest tally included 312 charges in Cooroy with 54 drug busts, and 141 crimes in the Pomona area with 28 drugs arrests.

Noosa’s schoolies receive final marks

Accused ATM thieves arrested after lengthy spree

Theft which did not involve unlawful entry was the biggest reported criminal activity through the Noosa shire with 832 reported cases.

Police also investigated 124 assaults and 93 cases of fraud.

Police in Noosa doing patrols in Noosa near Noosa Woods.

There was a cluster of 142 offences reported towards the coastal southern end of the shire including more than 42 thefts and 25 drug offences, 2 assaults and 19 traffic breaches.

Up to 219 offences were recorded in September, lifting to 258 in October and spiking to 319 for November before falling away to 101 on the eve of the peak festive season.

Sergeant Neil Ashley of Noosa Police said patrols had been more active in enforcing good order since the infringement notices were introduced.

“It means police can deal with a lot more of those sort of incidents,” Sgt Ashley said.

“We’ve always got issues with behaviour and every now and then we’ll get a spike in unlawful uses or break and enters.”

He said crimes often surged when a criminal hit town until the person was eventually caught.

Tewantin resident Jason Roffey shared his crime encounter from December 10 when he found opportunistic thieves going through the contents of his car.

Mr Roffey had come home in the afternoon from doing the Christmas shopping.

“I returned back to the car minutes later to find a male sitting in the driver’s seat going through the console,” Mr Roffey said on social media.

“He saw me and ran to a car parked just up the road, I wasn’t quite quick enough to collar him but got the details of the vehicle and called the police.”